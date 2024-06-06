All 49ers

Is 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall a No. 1 Wide Receiver?

Pearsall seems like he has the skill set to be a quality complementary receiver right away. But the 49ers didn't draft him to be a second banana.

Grant Cohn

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
Ricky Pearsall performed well in 49ers OTAs and minicamp. He ran crisp routes and caught lots of passes. Does that mean the first-round pick will be a no. 1 wide receiver in the NFL one day?

It's important to remember that the players don't wear pads during OTAs or minicamp. They wear helmets and shirts and shorts and they can't be particularly physical. In addition, Pearsall was the only player on the team wearing the blue non-contact jersey, which means the other players aren't supposed to touch him because he's slightly injured. Finally, while he caught lots of passes, he mostly beat Samuel Womack and Ambry Thomas. He hasn't beaten a starting corner yet.

Pearsall seems like he has the skill set to be a quality complementary receiver right away. But the 49ers didn't draft him to be a second banana. They drafted him in Round 1, which means they see him as the future focal point of the passing game. That's currently Brandon Aiyuk, and he can beat Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir one-on-one -- I've seen him do it in practice the past few years.

Aiyuk is a true no. 1 wide receiver. Not only does he run crisp routes, but he also has the strength to beat press man-to-man coverage. He has a combination of finesse and physicality which makes him special, a combination Pearsall may not have. And that's why Aiyuk was a first-round pick.

Pearsall probably should have been a second- or third-round pick.

