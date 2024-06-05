Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall are Building a Strong Connection at 49ers Minicamp
Being a rookie on the San Francisco 49ers with Kyle Shanahan as the head coach has always been challenging.
Shanahan tends to be really tough on the rookies and doesn't allow them much of any leeway. The only way for a rookie, or any young player really, for them to see a sizable amount of playing time is by impressing him, position coaches, or in the case of Ricky Pearsall, becoming a reliable weapon for Brock Purdy.
That is exactly what Pearsall has been doing during organized team activities and minicamp. Purdy and Pearsall are so far building a strong connection through all of these practices. This bodes well for Pearsall as he needs that and Shanahan's adoration in order to be an impact player in 2024.
“It's been fun to watch both of them," Shanahan said. "I know Brock doesn't always get to watch how the route gets there, but he knows when guys end up in the right spot and they catch it. That's where quarterbacks get comfortable and I think he can fill that with Ricky right away. I mean, he's been getting to the right spot and when he has made mistakes, he understands it and corrects it. I think that's why those guys are gonna have a lot of fun working together.”
This is all attainable for Pearsall thanks to Brandon Aiyuk being absent. He gets to receive extra opportunities because of that and he is making the most of it.
"He’s done a good job coming in, obviously learning the playbook, coming to work every day," said Purdy. "As a quarterback and really the whole team, we always like young guys that can come in and they're willing to do the dirty work to learn and start from the ground up. And he has done that, he has done everything right. Getting out on the field, being able to throw him the ball, and obviously seeing his hands, the way he moves, all of it, it's been good. Really excited to have him.”
The big question going forward is if he can keep it up when the 49ers begin training camp. He won't win himself a role during this time, but he can set himself up with momentum by late July. That will also depend on Aiyuk's attendance. He may or may not be back by then, so that will still be a factor.
Either way, he is certainly helping himself out now. Purdy is liking what he gives him in the passing game so far and as a result, it is impressing Shanahan.
"He's doing a good job. He's got really good hands so he’s rarely going to have a drop," said Shanahan. "We're getting him a lot of reps. He's getting a lot of different routes, trying all the positions and we’ve been really impressed with how he started off.”