One Free Agency Move Seahawks Made That Threatens 49ers
Of all the teams that should worry the 49ers in the NFC West, it is the Seahawks that are at the bottom.
2025 looks like a rebuilding year for them, given how they tore down their offense in free agency. However, despite the teardown, there's one free agency move the Seahawks made that threatens the 49ers.
Oddly enough, it is the signing of Sam Darnold. Going from Geno Smith to Darnold isn't a dramatic change. Smith is arguably the better quarterback, but he never looked great against the 49ers.
The only reason I name Darnold as the player who helps Seattle increase their threatening level is because the 49ers have owned the Seahawks with Geno Smith.
They only won once against the 49ers with Smith starting. It was the complete opposite of what the Seahawks did against them with Russell Wilson as the starter.
Now that Smith is gone, the Seahawks have a chance to change the pattern. Plus, Darnold played well against the 49ers with the Vikings in Week 2 last year.
Granted, he doesn't have nearly the same lethal weapons with the Seahawks, so that's assuring. He will also have a weaker offensive line and a lesser offensive coordinator.
Still, this is more of a case of addition by subtraction. The 49ers had little worry if ever facing the Seahawks with Smith as their starting quarterback.
Darnold gives them a chance to steer away from being dominated by the 49ers and gives them a real fight going forward. The Seahawks should've been better against the 49ers with Smith.
Unfortunately for them, that never took place. It wasn't until they finally won in their last matchup with Smith as the starter, which was aided by Nick Bosa exiting the game due to injury.
Darnold is a clean slate for the Seahawks in their head-to-heads with the 49ers. It can't get much worse than how it was when Smith was the starter.
Or can it?