The 49ers are Favored to Win the NFC West Over the Rams in 2025
This is perplexing.
The 49ers are coming off a 6-11 season and just got rid of nine starters including Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga and Charvarius Ward. On paper, they're worse than last season when they finished dead last in the NFC West.
And yet, despite all that, the 49ers are plus-125 favorites to win the NFC West according to Draft Kings. The Rams have the second-best odds at plus-185, and the Seahawks and Cardinals are tied for the third-best odds at plus-600.
Does this betting line mean that oddsmakers truly believe the 49ers will win their division next season?
No, it doesn't.
This betting line reflects the fact that most of the betting public still thinks the 49ers are a dominant team when healthy. But the reality is that Brandon Aiyuk probably won't play much this season, Trent Williams misses games every year and Christian McCaffrey probably won't ever be the player he was a couple seasons ago. He's getting old and his body is breaking down.
The rest of the 49ers stars played last season, and they still went 6-11. It seems unlikely that McCaffrey and a bunch of rookies will propel the 49ers to a division title, but stranger things have happened.
It seems more likely that the Rams will win the division, considering they won it last season, their defense is young and ascending and they recently signed Davante Adams to replace Cooper Kupp. Big upgrade.
But the Rams haven't been to a Super Bowl since 2022, and the 49ers just went last year. And that's why so many casual fans still think they're the best team in the division.
