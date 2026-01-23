Christian McCaffrey Surprisingly Open to the 49ers Changing his Role

No other player in the NFL had a heavier workload than Christian McCaffrey. If it wasn't for him, the San Francisco 49ers wouldn't have been as good on offense.

It was crazy to see McCaffrey get utilized like a workhorse after he had bilateral Achilles tendinitis and a PCL injury in 2024. This is why he is a finalist for three major NFL awards.

However, this isn't a sustainable formula for the 49ers or McCaffrey. He needs his workload reduced for the longevity of his career, and, surprisingly, McCaffrey is open to that.

Christian McCaffrey open to decreased workload

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) carries the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"That's a coach's decision. Not mine," McCaffrey said when asked about his heavy usage. "I'll do whatever it takes for this team. If I get five touches a game, if I get 25 touches. It doesn't matter to me, man. I just want to play and win football games and whatever they have me do, I'll do. I love playing football. I love when the ball's in my hands. I love competing. I'll always be that.

"But again, if they want to bring someone in, I'm all for it. I think having more guys that can help us win football games is never a bad idea. Hopefully you want a guy that wants the ball every play too. I think high tide rises all ships and that's what it takes to win games as a team."

Not only is McCaffrey open to giving up some playing time and touches, but he's all good with the 49ers adding another running back. I never thought I'd see the day when McCaffrey would utter those words.

It's been evident that he's a ball hog, which is funny how he says his playing time is a coach's decision. Even Kyle Shanahan has said before that McCaffrey never wants to come out of the game.

It wouldn't be surprising if he had a wake-up call as the season neared its end. 2025 was the heaviest workload of his career, and he knows an NFL career isn't long for a running back, especially with his utilization.

Rookie Jordan James is a player poised to back up McCaffrey next year, but that isn't enough. Isaac Guerendo is still there, but the 49ers are out on him.

Bringing Brian Robinson Jr. back would be awesome, but there's no way he comes back. He was a former starter and would like to get back to that.

Whatever the 49ers do with the position this offseason doesn't matter. They need to roll back McCaffrey's usage in 2026 and place some of that burden elsewhere in the offense.

