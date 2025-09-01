The one roster flaw that could derail the 49ers' season
The San Francisco 49ers are looking for a youth explosion on the defensive side of the ball, but when it comes to the defensive line, Pro Football Focus is not buying it. Dalton Wasserman wrote up the 49ers' season preview and had the defensive line as a weakness.
Beyond Nick Bosa, San Francisco lacks proven defensive line depth. The front office drafted three such players to fill that void, but they will likely take some time before being considered a remedy. Otherwise, the team is working with veterans like Yetur Gross-Matos, Kevin Givens and Jordan Elliott, all of whom struggled to perform last season, especially in run defense.- Dalton Wasserman
It is almost funny to think that a unit with Nick Bosa is the weakest, but he may be right. The better way to phrase it likely would have been looking at the interior defensive line.
To start, Bosa is on the edge, as is number 11 overall pick Mykel Williams. He is banged up, but that has a chance to be scary in a good way, not bad. With Bryce Huff as a pass-rusher, Yetur Gross-Matos being versatile, and Sam Okuayinonu and Sam Beal adding depth, the room is not bad.
The interior defensive line is dragging all of its potential down, though. The article mentions Kevin Givens, but he is on the IR and may not be back for a while. The fact that he is what was giving PFF hope is a concern.
Jordan Elliott is coming off a zero-sack season and is their top starter. Alfred Collins was drafted well below Mykel Williams and has had a worse start to his career. CJ West was drafted well below Collins and may be relied upon significantly. They had to claim Jordan Jefferson off of waivers, and they may need Kalia Davis to start because no one else has much to bring to the table right now. And Davis is currently injured.
One of the biggest positive spins on the interior is that Williams and Gross-Matos have the ability to slide inside on passing downs, taking some of these players off of the field.
That is clearly the weakest unit on the roster and one of the worst interior defensive line groups in the NFL.
The only thing that could even be argued as another weakness close to it is injury luck. Of course, every team has that issue in the NFL, but for San Francisco,it does feel as though they are walking a fine line.
Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, and Nick Bosa are coming off of banged-up years, and most of their rookie draft class is entering the season injured. Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk may miss Week 1, their best safety will be out for the first six weeks at least.
The 49ers have the talent to weather it, but injuries are already impacting this team more than a typical NFL team.