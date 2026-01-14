Why it's Becoming Increasingly Likely Robert Saleh Leaves the 49ers

Without question, the best addition the San Francisco 49ers made in the past 12 months was rehiring Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator.

Look at how desolate their defense is without Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Mykel Williams. Yet, Saleh is getting the most out of his players. No other coach could've done that.

Saleh is invaluable to the 49ers. Unfortunately, his future with the 49ers beyond this season is in doubt. It always was. Saleh has aspirations to be a head coach.

There was always a chance he would be a one-and-done with the 49ers. And now, it's becoming increasingly likely he leaves the 49ers after the season.

Robert Saleh has options

NFL head-coaching vacancies are now up to nine, including three of the four teams in the AFC North:



🏈Steelers

🏈Ravens

🏈Browns

🏈Giants

🏈Titans

🏈Falcons

🏈Cardinals

🏈Raiders

🏈Dolphins — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2026

There is a total of nine head-coaching vacancies for Saleh to choose from. Now, he's not going to have his pick of the litter. He's not that hot of a candidate, especially with John Harbaugh out there.

But he's already garnered interest from the Falcons, Cardinals, Ravens, and Titans. Saleh would love nothing more than to take the job with the Ravens.

They have some sweet defensive players in place, and just need a few more additions for the right coach to get them productive. Most importantly, they have Lamar Jackson.

Saleh would just need to get his offensive coordinator choice correct. This is the opportunity that Saleh should jump at and leave the 49ers for.

There's no telling if he will get it, but the abundance of head-coaching vacancies makes it very likely he does get one. Even the Steelers' opening is enticing for him.

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh congratulates San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The only jobs that I have trouble seeing Saleh take are the Browns, Raiders, Titans, and Cardinals. Every other team is an enticing opening for him to take.

And these are just the jobs that are open now. Another team or two could fire their head coach. What if the Packers let go of Matt Lafleur? Or what if the Bills let go of Sean McDermott if they lose this weekend?

With the way this month is trending, it's skewing it towards Saleh departing the 49ers. The only way he doesn't leave is if a team doesn't hone in on him.

He can't take a job if no team is willing to court him for it. But I'm sure at least one team will. It's a bummer. Saleh has done a great job with the 49ers this year.

Just imagine what he would've done if he had most of his core guys healthy. We'll never know that potential with the likelihood of him departing the 49ers.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI