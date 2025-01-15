All 49ers

PFF Ranks the 49ers' Rookie Class 7th Best in the NFL

The 49ers didn't have many bright spots this season, but one was their rookie class.

Grant Cohn

December 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) deflects the football intended for Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) in the endzone during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
For the most part, it was outstanding. By the end of the season, six rookies essentially were starters. And that's why Pro Football Focus ranks the 49ers' rookie class seventh among the 32 NFL teams this season.

"A plethora of injuries enabled the 49ers to see what their young players could do as the team struggled to stay in the postseason race," writes PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman. "The star of their rookie class is right guard Dominick Puni, who immediately became one of the best run blockers in the NFL. Ricky Pearsall recovered from a scary off-field incident to contribute down the stretch, including an outstanding 141-yard performance against the Lions. Isaac Guerendo also saw some backfield opportunities with the team’s running back unit banged up, and Jacob Cowing was the team’s primary punt returner. San Francisco appears to have found a couple of keepers on defense in cornerback Renardo Green and hard-hitting safety Malik Mustapha. Green earned a solid 74.3 PFF coverage grade while breaking up nine passes. Mustapha showed well in the box, with a 66.3 PFF run-defense grade while breaking up three passes of his own. The 49ers will need to find less expensive resources with a Brock Purdy extension coming down the pipe. A draft class like this will certainly help that cause."

For what it's worth, the Rams have the No. 1 rookie class, which is a big reason why they finished the regular season on a tear and won the NFC West.

But the stock of the 49ers' rookie class could rise even further next season as Ricky Pearsall becomes entrenched in the offense. He came on strong at the end of the year.

