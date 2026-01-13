This 49ers player is making a strong case for the Len Eshmont Award

Internally, the San Francisco 49ers organization offers players a variety of awards. However, the most prestigious annual honor is the Len Eshmont Award, given to the 49er who best exemplifies the “inspirational and courageous play” of Len Eshmont, a member of the team’s original 1946 founding roster.

Presented each year since 1957, this award is one of the highest honors a player can receive while representing the City by the Bay. There have been five different winners from the past five years, but there's one clear winner for this award from this past season.

Mac Jones should win the Len Eshmont Award

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks on after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The 49er deserving of winning the Len Eshmont Award should be quarterback Mac Jones.

When Brock Purdy suffered a turf toe injury in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, he missed several games, and Mac Jones stepped in, delivering the best stretch of performances of his career.

When the 49ers needed him most, he kept the season alive despite relying on players lower on the depth chart after more injuries to key starters. He went 5–3, battled on every single snap, and proved himself in the face of adversity.

It’s absolutely commendable that, even while dealing with his own injuries, he continued to play with the same relentless approach. The front office’s masterstroke in acquiring him at such a low cost and nurturing his talent into a world-class operator speaks volumes.

With 13 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and a 97.4 passer rating - the highest of his career so far - Jones proved that the move was beneficial for both sides. It not only boosted his public perception, making him a likely starter elsewhere next year, but also strengthened his relationship with the 49ers, helping make 2025 a truly remarkable year.

But he knew all along that he was the backup, which makes his mentality, attitude, and work ethic even more impressive. He understood his place on the depth chart, caused no drama, and helped secure key wins in a season that could easily have spiralled into another disappointing record, like the disastrous 2024 6–11 campaign.

The season isn’t over by any means, but his mindset remains unchanged, even if he is called upon in the Divisional Round of the playoffs against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.

Jones’ 2025 season will be remembered with fondness. The 49ers’ victory over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium stands as one of the most definitive wins of the Kyle Shanahan era and arguably the most impressive regular-season triumph of the year.

