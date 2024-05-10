All 49ers

Renardo Green Will Play Nickelback for the 49ers

Is this smart?

Grant Cohn

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive back Renardo Green (DB11) talks to the
Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive back Renardo Green (DB11) talks to the / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- When the 49ers drafted defensive back Renardo Green in Round 2 this year, it was unclear what position he would play.

He said he can play any position in the secondary, but he mostly played outside cornerback at Florida State, although he also played inside as the nickelback a few years ago. On Friday, new defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen spoke to the media for the first time in his new position and revealed that he plans to play Green at nickelback.

"We'll bring him along starting him out inside and see what he can do in there," Sorensen said. "I think that's something that if you can retain, you want to learn it earlier. We know what Deommodore Lenoir can do. Also Samuel Womack has done a really good job there these last couple weeks. (Green) will get some work outside too, because versatility (is important). We only have so many guys that dress on game day. You always have to have enough guys who can fill in if you have injuries."

With all due respect to Sorensen, I disagree with his philosophy. I think a better way to develop a cornerback is to play him at cornerback initially so he can gain confidence, considering that's the position he played the most in college and it's the position that got him drafted. Then when he establishes himself as an NFL quality corner, then move him inside. That's how the 49ers developed Deommodore Lenoir, and now he can play inside and outside at a high level.

We'll see how Green develops.

