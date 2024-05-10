All 49ers

Renardo Green Explains How He Fits the 49ers Defense

"It's a hungry, aggressive, attacking defense, and I feel like I have those traits to do whatever I can do to help the team out."

Grant Cohn

SANTA CLARA -- 49ers rookie cornerback Renardo Green spoke to the media on Thursday. Here's what he said.

Q: Do you have a sense of how your style of play will fit with this defense and what you bring to the table?

GREEN: "It's a hungry, aggressive, attacking defense, and I feel like I have those traits to do whatever I can do to help the team out."

Q: What's the playbook like, assuming you've gotten to look at some of it? Did it jump out as something that's complicated or something that's alright?

GREEN: "It's not too complicated."

Q: Have you watched much of Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir?

GREEN: "Yes. I've seen those guys play. They're good corners. I actually had a teammate, Jarrian Jones, he's always talking about Ward because they're both from Mississippi. I see he had a real good year this past season. I'm ready to pick their brain and learn as much as I can from them."

Q: Rookie seventh-round pick Tatum Bethune had a ton of nice things to say about you. What can you say about him?

GREEN: "He's a leader. He's a hardworking guy. He's smart. He's very humble. At the same time, he's confident. He's a positive guy even when things can go left, he always looks at things in a positive light."

Q: He seems like a big hitter, too.

GREEN: "He's a tone-setter. If the defense needs a spark, he's going to smash somebody. He brings energy to the defense and he brings an old-school smash-mouth mentality to the defense."

Q: How excited are you to get back on the field with this team?

GREEN: "Everybody should be excited to start playing football again. No longer running 40s or doing broad jumps or verts. It's time to put the pads on and make some plays. I'm very excited for that."

