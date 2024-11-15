Seahawks Regain Star Player for Matchup With the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers almost caught a break against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
The Seahawks are regaining star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf for their matchup with the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Metcalf suffered a sprained MCL in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons. It forced him to miss the next two games and made him a toss-up initially to play against the 49ers.
Well, Metcalf has made a great and speedy recovery. The Seahawks are coming off of their Bye week, so they weren't without Metcalf for long. It is also why they never placed him on Injured Reserve. So, the Seahawks will regain him at a pivotal point in the season for their matchup with the 49ers.
It looks like it is time to make him mad again. That has been a common occurrence for Metcalf anytime the 49ers face him. Whether it is thanks to Charvarius Ward or others, the 49ers tend to frustrate Metcalf and throw him off of his game.
It worked in the last matchup in Week 6, so we'll see if that can be repeated this week. Unfortunately, the 49ers will not have the Metcalf "magic eraser" in Ward. He is ruled out for a second consecutive game as he mourns the passing of his two-year-old daughter.
That means rookie Renardo Green and veteran Isaac Yiadom will have to step up. Green has been amazing for the 49ers this year and registered an interception in coverage of Metcalf. Deommodore Lenoir could see snaps against Metcalf, but the Seahawks won't want to play him there.
The favorable matchups are against Green and Yiadom. He may not have been efficient against them in Week 6, but this is a new week. Metcalf will be reenergized and better prepared now that he is familiar. Then again, he has Geno Smith throwing him the football.
So long as the 49ers discombobulate Smith, as always, Metcalf won't be able to have a monster game.