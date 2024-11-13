49ers Provide Positive Update on Charvarius Ward
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared a bit of a positive update on Wednesday in regards to Charvarius Ward.
The All-Pro cornerback has been away from the 49ers for the last couple of weeks due to the unfortunate passing of his two-year-old daughter. Ward has been allotted as much time as he needs during his grievance, but he may be back as soon as after the matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
“I think he's getting close, just talking to him," said Shanahan. "I don't want to put a date on it because you never know if that could change or not. But he's told us sooner than later and hopefully he'll be in a good place to come back.”
Ward's return is open-ended, which is how the 49ers should have it. They are not worried at all about how much time he will be out. They just want whatever is best for him and his family and will be waiting with open arms to welcome him back.
But the fact that Ward has told Shanahan "sooner than later" is somewhat uplifting. It means they will get him back in the coming week. More importantly, it means that he is healing and getting back to sufficient mental space to get back to playing the game he loves.
Playing this week against the Seahawks is out of the question. That was the presumption before Shanahan provided the little bit of positive news earlier today. That means the riveting matchup between Ward and Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf will have skipped the 2024 season. Ward also missed the first matchup in Week 6 due to a calf injury.
Rookie Renardo Green and veteran Isaac Yiadom have had to fill in with Ward out of action. Those two will continue to start while Ward takes the time to be with his family.