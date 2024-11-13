All 49ers

49ers Provide Positive Update on Charvarius Ward

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared a bit of a positive update on Wednesday in regards to Charvarius Ward.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) attempts to gather the ball on a Dallas Cowboys incomplete pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) attempts to gather the ball on a Dallas Cowboys incomplete pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared a bit of a positive update on Wednesday in regards to Charvarius Ward.

The All-Pro cornerback has been away from the 49ers for the last couple of weeks due to the unfortunate passing of his two-year-old daughter. Ward has been allotted as much time as he needs during his grievance, but he may be back as soon as after the matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

“I think he's getting close, just talking to him," said Shanahan. "I don't want to put a date on it because you never know if that could change or not. But he's told us sooner than later and hopefully he'll be in a good place to come back.”

Ward's return is open-ended, which is how the 49ers should have it. They are not worried at all about how much time he will be out. They just want whatever is best for him and his family and will be waiting with open arms to welcome him back.

But the fact that Ward has told Shanahan "sooner than later" is somewhat uplifting. It means they will get him back in the coming week. More importantly, it means that he is healing and getting back to sufficient mental space to get back to playing the game he loves.

Playing this week against the Seahawks is out of the question. That was the presumption before Shanahan provided the little bit of positive news earlier today. That means the riveting matchup between Ward and Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf will have skipped the 2024 season. Ward also missed the first matchup in Week 6 due to a calf injury.

Rookie Renardo Green and veteran Isaac Yiadom have had to fill in with Ward out of action. Those two will continue to start while Ward takes the time to be with his family.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News