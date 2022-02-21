The 49ers could always use the franchise tag for a player that they really do not want to see leave in free agency.

Some players will want to walk from the 49ers in free agency.

It could be to seek a larger salary that the 49ers are not willing to meet or can't provide. Or it could simply be that a change of scenery is desired.

Whatever the case may be, the 49ers have an option to keep an in-house free agent on the team regardless of what they want. The franchise tag is always there for the 49ers to use should they see fit. And with 28 free agents, it wouldn't be surprising to see them utilize it.

So should the 49ers use the franchise tag on one of their free agents?

Meh.

There isn't an in-house free agent who would warrant the utilization of this method. It is not like the 49ers have a star player hitting free agency, which usually would be the likeliest way for them or any team to dabble with the tag. But usually the 49ers are good at locking in their star players so that it doesn't get to this point.

Jaquiski Tartt and D.J. Jones would be at the top of consideration for a tag since they are superb players for the 49ers. Yet, they still aren't enough to validate a franchise tag usage. Remember, it isn't just tagging them so that they're locked in for the season. They have to be paid the greater of the average of the top five salaries at their position, which wouldn't be worth it at all with Tartt and Jones.

Plus, the franchise tag has always amazed me in a sense of forcing a player to stay. Why would you want to force a player to stay against their will? It is why so many players have so much disdain for the franchise tag because it removes their freedom to choose. The 49ers do not operate like that aside from Robbie Gould and that turned out to be worth it.

So for this free agency period, do not expect the 49ers to even flirt with the franchise tag.