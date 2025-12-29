How the 49ers Offense Dominated the Bears without Trent Williams
In this story:
The first 15 seconds of the 49ers-Bears game were as bad as it could get to kick off the penultimate regular season matchup, with the potential NFC No. 1 seed on the line.
Brock Purdy's throw to Jauan Jennings resulted in a pick-six that put the Bears ahead with a touchdown. But that wasn’t all, as Trent Williams limped off after just one play with a reported hamstring injury and wasn’t seen on the field for the rest of the game.
San Francisco won 42-38 against the Bears, but the offense’s performance without Williams in this matchup was a key observation, especially since the 49ers might have to play without him in the playoffs.
The 49ers performed excellently against the Bears
Despite Williams’ absence, the 49ers put up 28 points in the first half. It was a massive achievement that no one could have really expected.
The offensive line allowed Purdy to execute impressive drives, giving him the time and space to work, while also helping Christian McCaffrey hit a new milestone with 100+ rushing yards before halftime, the first of his NFL career.
Ricky Pearsall and Jake Tonges made some impressive receptions, making it feel like Williams’ absence wasn’t felt at all. Both players performed well, despite a bit of rust from the limited play calling in recent weeks.
Purdy had a lucky escape, though, as a fortunate defensive penalty halted what would have been a second pick. He made up for it by scoring a rushing touchdown.
While the 49ers operated well in the third quarter, the fourth quarter saw a slip-up, with the score tied at 35–35, largely due to issues along the offensive line. Williams’ replacement, Austen Pleasants, was at the center of the breakdown, and that moment proved costly until the 49ers wrapped up victory on the final play of the game.
Purdy dominated the stat sheet again. On offense, even without George Kittle and Williams, the 49ers still looked like a capable playoff team. Maybe even the best in the NFC. However, the game showed that plenty of work still needs to be done on the defensive side of the ball.
Now, the franchise is just one win away from the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and given Sunday’s performance and the severity of the injury, the 49ers can rest Williams for one game, even though he remains such a valuable player.
Read More
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal