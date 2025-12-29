How the 49ers Offense Dominated the Bears without Trent Williams

The first 15 seconds of the 49ers-Bears game were as bad as it could get to kick off the penultimate regular season matchup, with the potential NFC No. 1 seed on the line.

Brock Purdy's throw to Jauan Jennings resulted in a pick-six that put the Bears ahead with a touchdown. But that wasn’t all, as Trent Williams limped off after just one play with a reported hamstring injury and wasn’t seen on the field for the rest of the game.

San Francisco won 42-38 against the Bears, but the offense’s performance without Williams in this matchup was a key observation, especially since the 49ers might have to play without him in the playoffs.

The 49ers performed excellently against the Bears

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Levi's Stadium.

Despite Williams’ absence, the 49ers put up 28 points in the first half. It was a massive achievement that no one could have really expected.

The offensive line allowed Purdy to execute impressive drives, giving him the time and space to work, while also helping Christian McCaffrey hit a new milestone with 100+ rushing yards before halftime, the first of his NFL career.

Ricky Pearsall and Jake Tonges made some impressive receptions, making it feel like Williams’ absence wasn’t felt at all. Both players performed well, despite a bit of rust from the limited play calling in recent weeks.

Purdy had a lucky escape, though, as a fortunate defensive penalty halted what would have been a second pick. He made up for it by scoring a rushing touchdown.

While the 49ers operated well in the third quarter, the fourth quarter saw a slip-up, with the score tied at 35–35, largely due to issues along the offensive line. Williams’ replacement, Austen Pleasants, was at the center of the breakdown, and that moment proved costly until the 49ers wrapped up victory on the final play of the game.

Purdy dominated the stat sheet again. On offense, even without George Kittle and Williams, the 49ers still looked like a capable playoff team. Maybe even the best in the NFC. However, the game showed that plenty of work still needs to be done on the defensive side of the ball.

Now, the franchise is just one win away from the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and given Sunday’s performance and the severity of the injury, the 49ers can rest Williams for one game, even though he remains such a valuable player.

