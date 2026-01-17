Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet 49ers vs. Seahawks on Saturday in Divisional Round)

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will face off in an NFC West rubber match with a berth in the NFC Championship on the line.

The 49ers won the Week 1 matchup between the two teams, winning by a score of 17-13. The Seahawks won the rematch in Week 18, which awarded them the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the conference, winning by a score of 13-3.

If you want to get in on the betting action for Saturday night's game, you're in the right place. Let's dive into my pick for the side and total.

49ers vs. Seahawks Best NFL Bets Today

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

49ers +7 (-102) vs. Seahawks

49ers/Seahawks UNDER 45 (-110)

49ers +7 (-102) vs. Seahawks

In this week's edition of the Road to Super Bowl 60, I wrote about why I'm taking the points with the 49ers on Saturday night:

I'm not denying the Seahawks are the better team, but a spread at over a touchdown seems a tad steep to me, even with George Kittle out for the 49ers.

I have some concerns for the Seahawks' offense that regressed in the second half of the season. They now rank 10th in offensive DVOA, 14th in EPA per play, and eighth in success rate. The 49ers rank second, sixth, and third in those three respective metrics. Sure, the Seahawks' defense is leagues above the 49ers, but is defense alone enough to justify this spread?

Let's remember, the Seahawks are led by a coach in Mike Macdonald, who is making his playoff debut, and a quarterback in Sam Darnold, who has been known to fail to deliver in big games. The 49ers are led by Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan, both of whom have the experience of making it to a Super Bowl.

I think this game will be closer than the spread indicates.

49ers/Seahawks UNDER 45 (-110)

Both of the first two games between these two teams were low-scoring affairs, and I see no reason why we won't see a similar result in the third game. The first meeting resulted in just 30 points being scored, and the Week 18 rematch was even lower scoring, with just 16 points being scored.

The Seahawks' defense is arguably the best in the NFL, ranking first in DVOA, first in opponent EPA, second in opponent yards per play, and third in opponent success rate. I'd be surprised if this ends up being a high-scoring game.

As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!