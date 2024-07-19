The 49ers Had Financial Incentive to Draft Ricky Pearsall in Round 1
Ricky Pearsall wasn't the best player available when the 49ers drafted him with the second-to-last pick in Round 1 this year, nor did he fill a need.
The 49ers drafted Pearsall for financial reasons.
Let's say the 49ers had traded down a few spots and taken Pearsall early in Round 2. No one would have criticized that move. And it would have saved the 49ers a couple million dollars over the life of his rookie contract.
But if the 49ers had drafted Pearsall in Round 2 and he went on to become a quality starting wide receiver, he'd be cost effective for only four years. In the fifth year, they'd have to extend his contract or franchise tag him, and either option is extremely expensive.
But they didn't draft Pearsall in Round 2. Instead, they reached for him in Round 1 which will save them money down the line because they won't have to franchise tag him after Year 4. Instead, they can pick up his fifth-year option, which will be a bargain compared to the franchise tag because he's a late-first-round pick.
The 49ers understand that wide receiver salaries are exploding and they won't be able to afford them once Brock Purdy is one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. So they need young wide receivers on rookie deals for as long as possible. Which means they desperately want that fifth-year option.
In a financial sense, the pick made complete sense. But now Pearsall has to deal with the pressure and the scrutiny of being a first-round pick when his talent doesn't merit the selection. We'll see what happens.