49ers' Brock Purdy explains how he's evolved from his first playoff game

It's been three years since San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy stepped into the arena as a playoff player.

In that time, Purdy has taken the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl. After an uneventful 2024 season, the 49ers return to Lumen Field in the playoffs, where Purdy balled on his playoff debut.

A lot has happened in those three years. His position shifted from third string to unquestioned starter, a role he won’t relinquish after signing a five-year, $265 million contract this offseason.

Brock Purdy explains how he's evolved in those three years

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) meet on the field in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Three years is a long time in the NFL. Staff and player turnover are prevalent year to year in a sport that is constantly evolving and changing every day.

Plenty has changed for the 49ers in recent years. After losing important offensive pieces from previous seasons and battling injuries this season, Purdy has been forced to carry the load whenever he’s been available.

But when explaining how he’s continued to grow at quarterback during that time, he shared: “I just think the system, how Kyle calls plays, what I need to do as a quarterback for four quarters.

"I just feel like I have a better grasp of that. My rookie year was, I got thrown out there and I knew the plays and everything, yes, but I was just sort of just playing and sometimes wishing.

"Like looking back and watching the film, man, I’ve got to be smart in some situational football moments. I feel like now three years later, I just feel better in that regard.

"But, it’s never easy. It’s the NFL. New guys come in, there’s a new scheme, there’s new coaching, you name it.

"You have to find ways to adapt and be at your best every Sunday and nothing’s ever given to you just because you had success the last week or year’s past.

"So, that’s something that I’ve also sort of had to wrap my mind around mentally.”

While his feet remain firmly on the ground, Purdy returns to Seattle riding an unbeaten four-game winning streak since becoming the starter.

Adding to his growing legacy in a 49ers jersey, a win would leave him two playoff victories shy of matching three-time Super Bowl champion Steve Young.

The Seahawks are no pushover, but Purdy led the 49ers to a Week 1 victory while battling what was later diagnosed as turf toe. Games like this upcoming Saturday define Purdy’s ever-growing legacy in San Francisco.

Read More