All 49ers

Who are the hidden gems on the San Francisco 49ers?

Which players on the San Francisco 49ers may surprise fans when they break out after flying under the radar?

Parker Hurley

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) flexes before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) flexes before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

SB Nation recently wrote an article identifying the hidden gems on every team. This was in honor of Zack Baun being underrated at this time, yet turning the Eagles' defense into a Super Bowl winner. The article broke down one underrated veteran, free agent, and draft pick for each team. The San Francisco 49ers selections were Deommodore Lenoir, Demarcus Robinson, and CJ West. 

San Francisco 49ers have a veteran, free agent and draft pick as hidden gems

These are three good selections and for good reason. Lenoir is flying under the radar after being sensational last year. Some of that comes from playing mostly in the slot and being expected to play outside this year, but wherever he plays, he is the best 49ers secondary member. 

Another interesting selection would have been Colton McKivitz, who has been a starting tackle for the past two years and has helped keep the line afloat. Expectations are higher for Lenoir than McKivitz, so he could be identified more with flying under the radar.

For the free agent, Demarcus Robinson could play a huge role when you consider Brandon Aiyuk is hurt, Jauan Jennings is now banged up and wanting a contract, and while Ricky Pearsall just got healthy, he is unproven. The only issue with Robinson is a potential suspension. 

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) runs a pass route during the second day of training camp.
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) runs a pass route during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Another potential choice would have been Bryce Huff. He fits the Baun mold well as being misused or not a good fit in his last stop, but then finding a role that suits him and breaking out. 

Lastly, CJ West is the best selection for an underrated draft pick. When you look at the 49ers' line, it is clear that he is going to play a ton, which is asking a lot for a rookie fourth-rounder. Upton Stout will likely start as well, but he went in round three. The only other selection that could outshine West that was selected later would be Jordan James if an injury to Christian McCaffrey occurred.

Assuming that does not happen, this was the correct selection.

Read more

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News