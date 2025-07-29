Who are the hidden gems on the San Francisco 49ers?
SB Nation recently wrote an article identifying the hidden gems on every team. This was in honor of Zack Baun being underrated at this time, yet turning the Eagles' defense into a Super Bowl winner. The article broke down one underrated veteran, free agent, and draft pick for each team. The San Francisco 49ers selections were Deommodore Lenoir, Demarcus Robinson, and CJ West.
San Francisco 49ers have a veteran, free agent and draft pick as hidden gems
These are three good selections and for good reason. Lenoir is flying under the radar after being sensational last year. Some of that comes from playing mostly in the slot and being expected to play outside this year, but wherever he plays, he is the best 49ers secondary member.
Another interesting selection would have been Colton McKivitz, who has been a starting tackle for the past two years and has helped keep the line afloat. Expectations are higher for Lenoir than McKivitz, so he could be identified more with flying under the radar.
For the free agent, Demarcus Robinson could play a huge role when you consider Brandon Aiyuk is hurt, Jauan Jennings is now banged up and wanting a contract, and while Ricky Pearsall just got healthy, he is unproven. The only issue with Robinson is a potential suspension.
Another potential choice would have been Bryce Huff. He fits the Baun mold well as being misused or not a good fit in his last stop, but then finding a role that suits him and breaking out.
Lastly, CJ West is the best selection for an underrated draft pick. When you look at the 49ers' line, it is clear that he is going to play a ton, which is asking a lot for a rookie fourth-rounder. Upton Stout will likely start as well, but he went in round three. The only other selection that could outshine West that was selected later would be Jordan James if an injury to Christian McCaffrey occurred.
Assuming that does not happen, this was the correct selection.