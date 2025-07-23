Most important 49ers in 2025: No. 15 is key to offensive line success
Colton McKivitz is in for a fascinating season with the San Francisco 49ers. The former fifth-round pick from West Virginia now has a potential contract on the line, as well as the 49ers' hopes to make a playoff run. This massive outlook has him at No. 15 in our list of the most important 49ers.
McKivitz was a depth piece for the first three years of his NFL career. So, when the team offered him a modest two-year extension, he gladly took it. As it turns out, he spent the next two years as the 49ers' starter when Mike McGlinchey left in free agency.
McKivitz had an up-and-down first year as a starter but started to smooth things out in Year 2. There was still a question about his future with the team, but the 49ers clearly showed confidence in him by hardly even adding a backup, let alone someone who would compete with him.
If McKivitz were to get injured, the team would be in a really tough spot, which is why you could argue for him to be higher on this list. However, his play is still questionable, and there is a thought that they may not be interested in him over the long term.
McKivitz is due a contract this offseason, and while San Francisco did not go out of their way to replace him, they have also not gone out of their way to make him an offer he cannot refuse. It would appear they are dangling the carrot, hoping for one more good year before deciding how they feel about him beyond this season.
Will this work out, or will the team regret not trying to push him more with another player this summer?