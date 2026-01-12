Four 49ers Whose Stock Increased in the Win Against Philadelphia

Getting the win over the Philadelphia Eagles was an invigorating one for the San Francisco 49ers.

It was such a one for them to get. They needed to play well collectively to advance to the divisional round. A significant reason for that is thanks to four 49ers whose stock increased in the win.

Demarcus Robinson

No one could've foreseen Demarcus Robinson popping off the way he did against the Eagles. He was sensational in this game, tallying six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Robinson stepped up when the 49ers desperately needed it with Ricky Pearsall inactive. He delivered and then some. Look for Robinson to have a major impact again in the next playoff game.

Marques Sigle

Getting thrown into the fire the way rookie Marques Sigle did should've broken him. He hadn't played significant snaps since Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.

However, he completely played lights out. To do that with the expectation of not playing and doing it in a playoff game is impressive. That was easily Sigle's best game of his career so far.

In fact, that's the best performance from a 49ers safety all season. Sigle has earned a start against the Seahawks in the divisional playoff game. He'll provide a difference from the last matchup.

Kyle Juszczyk

George Kittle tearing his Achilles was such a blow to the 49ers. It seemed like there would be no way they could beat the Eagles without him.

That was until Kyle Juszczyk stepped up and took on Kittle's role. He blocked incredibly well, as always, and contributed as a receiver with four catches for 49 yards.

Juszczyk reminded everyone, if anyone needed it, why the 49ers always re-sign him. He's a high-level, unique player. Replacing Kittle is impossible, but Juszczyk can help shrink it some.

Eric Kendricks

You can officially place Eric Kendricks as one of the best additions the 49ers have made in 2025, along with Mac Jones. The linebacker position is decimated.

To have Kendricks at the 49ers' disposal is a luxury, and he proved why in this game. He helped keep the defense sufficiently stable. Kendricks reeled in 12 total tackles, five run stops, and the game-winning pass breakup.

Similar to Sigle, Kendricks will make a difference against the Seahawks compared to their last matchup. What an addition he is, and a performance after he had been on the couch all year.

