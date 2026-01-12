Three Plays That Heavily Influenced the 49ers' Win Against Philadelphia

Defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card playoff round on the road was by no means easy for the San Francisco 49ers.

It was their most grinded-out win of the season that needed several plays to go their way. Three plays specifically heavily influenced their win against the Eagles.

Demarcus Robinson sets the tone

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) celebrates a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 49ers needed to start the game on the right foot. They couldn't have offensively settled for a field goal, or worse, a three-and-out.

Demarcus Robinson understood the assignment. He ran a sweet route against All-Pro Quinyon Mitchell to create separation on the second play of the game.

Brock Purdy hit him with a beautiful pass, which he took for 61 yards to the Eagles' 16-yard line. Robinson set the tone with his explosive play and would capitalize on it with a score four plays later.

He set the tone of the game and gave the 49ers a needed touchdown to start the game. Early scores are always needed with their defense, and it proved useful as the Eagles would match it on the following series.

Super Bowl flashback

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts in front of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) after a first down catch in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jauan Jennings was on the way to becoming the Super Bowl MVP two years ago, had the 49ers won. His highlight play was a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey.

It was such a creative and well-timed play to call. No one would expect it after all this time. Sure enough, Kyle Shanahan, as the madman that he is, called a similar play to it at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Except this time McCaffrey was going out on a route down the field along the sideline. Jennings took a jet sweep from the left side of the formation and scrambled to the right side to find McCaffrey.

He threw a perfect pass to McCaffrey, who made an even better catch for a 29-yard touchdown to put the 49ers up 17-16. The timing and guts to call that play there were phenomenal by Shanahan, and it turned the tide for the 49ers after that.

Keion White is an unsung hero

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes the ball under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Keion White (56) in the first quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Eric Kendricks will get all the praise for the fourth-down game-winning pass break-up, and rightfully so, but it was Keion White who set it up for him three plays prior.

At the 1:28 minute mark on 1st-and-10 from the 49ers' 20-yard line, Jalen Hurts had a wide-open rushing lane in the middle of the line of scrimmage. After realizing no one was open, Hurts took the chance to tuck it and run.

He had a ton of real estate ahead of him. He most likely would've converted a first down. However, White executed a shoestring tackle on Hurts before he could take off, sacking him for a loss of one.

The Eagles would face a 2nd-and-11 after that when they could've had a fresh set of downs and been 10 yards or so away from the end zone. White created a domino effect with his sack to win the game.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI