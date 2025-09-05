All 49ers

Why 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is undefeated in Seattle

The San Francisco 49ers travel to the Seattle Seahawks for Week 1.

Aug 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers kick off their season on Sunday with a divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

The organization trails 31–23 in the overall head-to-head but has won six of the last seven matchups.

Purdy opens up on how difficult playing Seattle is

NFL San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of the season opener against the Seahawks.

Since becoming the 49ers’ starting quarterback mid-way through 2022, Brock Purdy holds a 3–0 record against their arch-rivals on the road.

Speaking on the challenges, Purdy shared: "I think it starts with communication.

"In an environment like that where it feels like they are on top of you in the stadium. You've just got to be on top of your operation, breaking the huddle, being on the right cadence for us on offense, making sure the guys hear the right calls in the huddle. All that.

"It's a real part of the game and it's something that you can't overlook. It doesn't matter how much success you had playing there, every single game, every drive, it's there. So, we're definitely not overlooking that. Obviously it's one of the best places and hardest places to play in the NFL."

The importance of winning in Week 1

San Francisco 49er
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85), running back Christian McCaffrey (5) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) and quarterback Brock Purdy (13) stand on the sideline in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

As Purdy shared, travelling north to Seattle is one of the best fixtures on the yearly-schedule.

To have it scheduled in Week 1 is a good mood settler if the 49ers prevail and get off to a winning start.

In the past two seasons, the 49ers scored 36 and 31 points per game, respectively, an impressive number. Still, replicating that success is uncertain due to Deebo Samuel’s trade, Jauan Jennings’ limited preseason training, and Christian McCaffrey’s reported calf issue.

The latter is the more significant, considering it's a developing issue, but Seattle's secondary is to be feared too. Just last season, the organization held the 49ers to 17 points at Levi's Stadium in a close matchup.

Very rarely does a Kyle Shanahan-led team get off to an electric start, but a road win against a bitter rival would provide important momentum so early on.

It feels as though the 49ers’ two main concerns heading into Week 1 are the limited depth on the offensive line and navigating the early stages of the transitional phase with the rookies.

While the second concern is likely to ease over time as the rookies develop and draft picks prove themselves, the 49ers face arguably their toughest opponent on Sunday.

