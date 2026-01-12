Sky is the limit for the San Francisco 49ers' playoff hopes

The San Francisco 49ers' playoff run is not expected to continue next week against the Seattle Seahawks. However, the 49ers were not expected to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, either. Now that the 49ers have a playoff win in the bank, it is hard to say what their ceiling could be.

How far can the San Francisco 49ers advance in the NFL playoffs?

The Eagles were not the best team in the NFC playoffs, but they were the toughest for the 49ers. The 49ers had old history with the Eagles in the playoffs dating back to their last NFC championship game. A lot of players on this roster know how hard it is to go into Philadelphia and win.



Philadelphia had not been playing good football this season, but they had postseason experience; they never lost at home in the playoffs with Jalen Hurts and their defense was good enough that they were not going to be an easy out.

In beating the Eagles, the 49ers proved that they can beat an experienced team. They proved that they can point up points on a good defense on the road. Brock Purdy proved that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and that is what tends to win in the playoffs.

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 49ers are 3-2 against the three teams left in the playoffs. Yes, they lost their last two games against the Rams and Seahawks, but they also won the last two times they went on the road to face the Rams and Seahawks. They will face Seattle on the road, a place they have already on this season and if they win that, it may lead to the Rams on the road, a place they have already won.

If it is the Chicago Bears, we know the 49ers can beat them, even if that was at home, and this version would be on the road. There is no longer an unfamiliar team that the 49ers have a past of beating.

The 49ers will be underdogs in every game for the rest of the post season, but that has not stopped them this season and they won as nearly six-point underdogs in this game. They are undermanned and will be losing George Kittle on top of that, but they have won games without Kittle already.

With Shanahan and Purdy, this team can go toe-to-toe with any team in the NFC.

