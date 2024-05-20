All 49ers

Why Charvarius Ward Always Looks Forward to Facing D.K. Metcalf

One of the best wide receiver/cornerback matchups in the NFL is D.K. Metcalf against Charvarius Ward. Here is why Ward looks forward to facing Metcalf when the 49ers play the Seahawks.

Nov 23, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) breaks up
Nov 23, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) breaks up / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
It has been a very long time since the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks had a good wide receiver/cornerback matchup when they play each other.

The last memorable one was Michael Crabtree against Richard Sherman, but Sherman was the one who dominated it. Now, the 49ers and Seahawks have a thrilling back and forth between Charvarius Ward and D.K. Metcalf.

It is a matchup that Ward himself looks forward to every single time the 49ers face the Seahawks. Ward recently appeared on the Up and Adams show with Kay Adams where he explained why he looks forward to facing Metcalf every year.

"It's a good matchup," said Ward. "He a big dog, I'm a big dog. I'm CB-1, he's WR-1. He got me good one year in the playoffs, and I had a lot of success against him as well. I look forward to that matchup every time we play them. I know I have to come with my best game that week because I'm going to get a lot of targets and I'm going to be following him around, so I'm always looking forward to that matchup."

Ward knows he is one of the best cornerbacks in the league, so of course, getting the chance to face a high-level receiver like Metcalf has to motivate him. That is because if he has an impressive performance, like he did on Thanksgiving night, against Metcalf that he is going to prop himself up.

The amount of cornerbacks who can lock up Metcalf are slim in the league. The fact that Ward is one of, if not the most successful cornerbacks against Metcalf, has to be riveting for him and the 49ers. Week 6 in primetime on Thursday Night Football in Seattle is the first time the 49ers and Seahawks will face off.

Ward certainly has that game circled as he gets another crack to repeat what he did to Metcalf on Thanksgiving night.

