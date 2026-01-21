Super Bowl 60 Odds: Rams, Patriots Make Small Moves in Future Market Ahead of Sunday

The AFC and NFC Championship Games are still a few days away, but there has been some recent movement in the futures market as bets continue to come in on those matchups.

With just four teams remaining in the chase for the Lombardi Trophy, both the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots have seen their odds to win the Super Bowl move since they clinched their spot in their resepctive conference title games.

Both of these teams are on the road on Sunday, but the Patriots are favored by 5.5 points against the Denver Broncos, who are down starting quarterback Bo Nix due to a broken ankle. The Rams, meanwhile, are 2.5-point underdogs in Seattle in their third meeting with their division rival. L.A. actually beat the Seahawks in Seattle earlier this season, but they have not looked like the better team so far in the playoffs.

Here's a breakdown of the latest odds to win Super Bowl LX, and the latest movement in the odds since this market updated after Sunday's divisional round action.

Latest Odds to Win Super Bowl LX

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle Seahawks: +145

Los Angeles Rams: +230

New England Patriots: +250

Denver Broncos: +1100

Rams' Super Bowl Odds Take Slight Hit Ahead of NFC Championship Game

The Rams have actually fallen in their odds to win the Super Bowl, going from +220 to +230 head of Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

It's not a major move, but there are some signs pointing towards the spread moving in this matchup with Seattle. According to DraftKings, 85 percent of the spread bets for this game have come in on the Seahawks to cover as 2.5-point favorites, and only 39 percent of the moneyline bets have come in on the Rams to win.

While that alone won't influence the odds, it is worth noting that the Rams have won back-to-back games by just three points in the playoffs, failing to cover in each game. The Seahawks, on the other hand, dismantled the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round with a 35-point win.

While these odds haven't moved a ton -- and shouldn't dissuade bettors from picking the Rams -- it's notable that Los Angeles is losing ground as the No. 2 choice to win the Super Bowl.

Patriots Rising in Latest Super Bowl Odds

I believe the Patriots are the best value on the board to win the Super Bowl, and it seems that others agree. New England has jumped from +260 to +250 to win the Super Bowl ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, as it is heavily favored to beat the Broncos in Denver.

The Patriots are 5.5-point favorites in this matchup, and 79 percent of the spread bets in this game (at DraftKings) have come in on New England to cover.

It's hard to trust Denver to win this game with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback, and bettors may be getting a ton of value on New England at +250 to win the title. The Patriots are -258 to win this game, and there's a good chance they'll be much shorter than 2/1 to win the Super Bowl if they advance.

Since New England has by far the best chance of making it to Santa Clara for Super Bowl 60, I can't help but think that Drake Maye and company are the best bet on the board at +250 (third in the odds) ahead of Sunday's games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.