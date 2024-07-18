All 49ers

Why the 49ers Most Likely Will Up Their Offer to Brandon Aiyuk Soon

Even if the 49ers are correct and Brandon Aiyuk is nothing more than a "mere" high-level no. 2, those players get paid more than $26 million per season.

Grant Cohn

Aug 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
As of now, it seems highly unlikely that Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers ever will come to an agreement on a contract extension that keeps him on the team long-term. But things can change quickly.

The 49ers reportedly have offered Aiyuk a contract extension that's worth roughly $26 million per season and they haven't engaged in contract talks with Aiyuk since May. That's a hostile move from the 49ers considering Aiyuk is one of their best players and objectively is worth more than $26 million per season.

Aiyuk thinks he's an elite no. 1 wide receiver. And elite no. 1 wide receivers currently earn more than $30 million per season. That's just the market right now.

The 49ers clearly don't think Aiyuk is a no. 1 receiver. From the looks of their contract offer, they see him as a high-level no. 2 receiver, which Aiyuk seems to take as an insult. But there's an argument to be made that the 49ers are correct and he is a high-level no. 2. It's not like he's the focal point of the 49ers' passing game when it matters.

But even if the 49ers are correct and Aiyuk is nothing more than a "mere" high-level no. 2, those players get paid more than $26 million per season, too. Dolphins no. 2 receiver Jaylen Waddle just got an extension that is worth $28 million per season and he never has been an All Pro.

And that's why I fully expect the 49ers to up their offer to Aiyuk in the next few weeks. They know they've lowballed him and they haven't presented a second offer yet. Expect it will be $28 million per season and expect Aiyuk will take it.

