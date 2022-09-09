Will Deebo Samuel Have Over or Under 1,250.5 Rushing/Receiving Yards in 2022?

Deebo Samuel was a production machine for the 49ers last season.

Now that he is fresh off a new contract extension with some rushing incentives, he is sure to be used similarly and put up monstrous numbers again. Samuel was not far off totaling 2,000 yards last year with 1,770. 1,405 were receiving yards with 365 being rushing yards. This is why I dubbed Samuel as a "unicorn" last year because he was just on another level.

DraftKings sportsbook has set the over/under for rushing/receiving yards at 1,250.5 for Samuel. He beat that number easily en route to a playoff run for the 49ers, but expecting him to replicate that dominance is going to be tough. It was such a special season he had, so it won't be easy doing that all over again.

Will Samuel have over or under 1,250.5 rushing/receiving yards in 2022?

I'm taking the over, but I'm not too confident with it. Samuel will have a great year this season. I'm just not a believer he'll come close to replicating his dominance from last season. It was THAT special. Almost like an outlier season. If he does replicate it, then my goodness the 49ers got him for cheap on the new extension. I see Samuel's total yards in the range of 1,300-to-1,400.

The rushing yards he will put up this year will be around the same. I believe Samuel will hit around 400 rushing yards. The running backs rostered, specifically Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson Jr., are bound to miss some games. It'll put a demand on using Samuel at running back. Or if none of these guys are giving the 49ers that explosive threat, then Kyle Shanahan will call upon Samuel to run the rock.

Where his yards will take a dive is as a wide receiver. I have him set to hit just around 1,000 yards, which is a 400 yard dip from last season. The connection he has with Trey Lance right now is not solidified. Now, Samuel can still eat up yards with quick passes that are to his strengths anyways. But should Lance be in a straight up drop back pass play, or if he's in a pinch, he's going to go to the receiver he is comfortable with the most, which is Brandon Aiyuk.

Which side of the over/under are you taking with Samuel's total yards?