Will the 49ers Release RB Elijah Mitchell?

It wasn't long ago that the 49ers liked Mitchell so much that they got rid of Raheem Mostert, who signed with the Dolphins and scored a league-leading 21 touchdowns last season.

Two years ago Elijah Mitchell was the 49ers' starting running back. Now his career is on life support. Will he even make the team?

That's why the 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. They simply couldn't rely on Mitchell anymore, because he misses so many games. And even when he's on the field, he's still not 100 percent healthy.

So the 49ers hope Mitchell could be McCaffrey's backup. But last season, Mitchell averaged just 3.7 yards per carry in the regular season and a mere 2.5 yards per carry in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the 49ers have Jordan Mason who averaged 5.2 yards per carry in the regular season and 6.0 yards per carry in the playoffs.

In addition, the 49ers just traded up in Round 4 to draft running back Isaac Guerendo who runs a 4.33, plus they signed UDFA running back Cody Schrader who was the SEC's leading rusher last season. Which means Mitchell has real competition to make the team this season. If he gets injured and misses most of training camp as he has in the past, he might not make the team.

Mitchell is only 26. It's too bad he wore down so young.

