How Free Agency could Reshape the 49ers' Linebacker Room

The San Francisco 49ers have some big decisions to make on the roster before the 2026 season. One position that could have a lot of personnel movement is the linebacker room. The group may look completely different than this past season.

What will the San Francisco 49ers do at linebacker?

They currently have four linebackers set to be free agents this offseason. Eric Kendricks, Garrett Wallow, Luke Gifford, and Curtis Robinson are all free to sign with a new team if the 49ers do not extend them before free agency starts. An argument can be made that none of the four will be back.

For Wallow and Kendricks, they were not here long. Wallow was claimed off waivers, and Kendricks was signed as a street free agent late into the year. Had the team not had injuries to Fred Warner, Tatum Bethune, and Nick Martin, there is a good chance neither would be here. The hope is that all three are healthy this year, so these two could be looking for a new job.

On the other end, Wallow can do a lot of what they want from someone like Curtis Robinson. He can play multiple linebacker spots, play special teams, and likely hold things down as depth.

Robinson has been with the 49ers for the past four seasons, but he has mostly just been a special teams asset. When he has been asked to play, it has not gone as well, and when Wallow played, albeit in a small sample, it did look better.

In the case of Kendricks, it will likely come down to his preference. He would get offered a low contract to compete as depth, but Kendricks has played a long career and has a few contracts' worth of money that he may play similarly to this past year. He can stay in shape and wait for an injury or situation to open up playing time for him.

It leaves Gifford. Gifford was signed in free agency this offseason and played a decent role as the SAM linebacker and special teams ace. His special teams ability is likely worth re-signing, but the team may also want to improve on their third linebacker after Gifford was better on special teams than defense.

The 49ers will have Warner, Dee Winters, Bethune, and Martin. So, they will likely want two more depth options to play special teams, take on the SAM role, and serve as depth. If they were to choose two of the players from this year, it should be Wallow and Gifford.

Will they bring any of the four back, or go for two outside names to fill the depth?

