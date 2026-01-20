San Francisco 49ers 2025 season awards

Now that the San Francisco 49ers' season is officially over, it is a good time to go back through the year and give out awards to the players and performances that stood out the most. After giving out midseason awards, it will be interesting to see how they have shifted throughout the season.

MVP: Christian McCaffrey

Halfway MVP: Christian McCaffrey

This season was all about McCaffrey. He wound up leading the 49ers in rushing and receiving yards, essentially being the entire offense. The run game picked up a bit in the second half of the season, and they would have had no shot at making a playoff run without him.

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Rookie of the Year: Upton Stout

Halfway ROY: Alfred Collins

Alfred Collins hit his stride in the middle of the year, which is why he was the midseason pick. However, from start to finish, the best rookie was Upton Stout. He consistently made key plays and will be a starter for years to come.

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Most Improved Player: Dominick Puni

Halfway: Ricky Pearsall

There is no great choice for a player who struggled last year and got a lot better. Pearsall was the easy choice, but his injuries late in the year cost him this honor. Dominick Puni looked like he was taking a massive step back during his second season. He was banged up and struggling. Then, he got healthy and helped the 49ers finish strong. His midseason turnaround is notable.

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Best offseason addition: Skyy Moore

Halfway: Mac Jones

This answer is probably still Mac Jones, but he hardly played to finish the year. Meanwhile, Skyy Moore was excellent in the return game, setting up two touchdowns and consistently giving the 49ers great field position. He deserves recognition.

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Best performance: Week 17 vs Chicago

Halfway: Week 5 at Rams

It may be because it was more recent, or because the Rams game already won an award this year. Still, the vibes after the 49ers beat the Bears were that they could really make a run in the playoffs, while the vibes after the Rams game were that it was a fun win. The gravity was more and it gave them a shot at the one seed. It was a big game.

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Offensive Player of the Year: Brock Purdy

Halfway: Trent Williams

Purdy put ridiculous numbers to close out the year. He also won a key playoff game on the road against a very good defense. Trent Williams was great, but missed time.

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Defensive Player of the Year: Keion White

Halfway: Deommodore Lenoir

White only had 1.5 sacks, but had 24 pressures during his nine games with the 49ers. For perspective, TJ Watt had 48 pressures this year, so White was close to that pace when he was with San Francisco. This speaks more to how nobody else stepped up on defense to close out the year.

