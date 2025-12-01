How this player became one of the 49ers’ best midseason additions

Clelin Ferrell was one of the best defensive players for the San Francisco 49ers in their 26–8 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The 49ers finished the game with three sacks, and Ferrell accounted for two of them while also recording nine tackles and two quarterback hits.

Numerically speaking, he was one of the defense’s top performers, and his two sacks bring him to four on the season, tying him for the franchise lead this season.

Clelin Ferrell has proved to be a great midseason addition

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) high-fives fans as he runs onto the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Since the 49ers signed Ferrell to their practice squad just over a month ago, he has played an important role. He may not be the same caliber as Nick Bosa, who is out for the season, but he has established himself as a key contributor while the defense has hit its stride.

Ferrell is no stranger to San Francisco’s culture, having played for the organization during its run to the Super Bowl in 2023. His presence has been significant, helping Robert Saleh’s defense hold opponents to single-digit points in each of the last two games.

"He's done a hell of a job," Shanahan said post-game. "I mean, we loved having Cle here a couple years ago when we had him. Since his first day here, he's been the same guy. He's given us a lot of juice when we've been down."

Ferrell explained that his sole ambition in joining the franchise was to find success, but the opportunity to return to the Bay has changed him significantly after being released from the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad.

"I think for me it's just not taking it for granted," Ferrell said. "When I came back, this team was right in the thick of it. And at the end of the day, one of the reasons—the biggest reason why I came back here was because I wanted to win.

"So I'm just thankful for my teammates, coaches, everybody in the building just helped me get prepared and be ready for the moment. So, (Sunday's game) was good. I'm excited.

“I think the biggest word is belief, regardless of who’s in there. This team has shown that we have a lot of good players that can really really play, regardless of who is in there, that have the confidence and the coaches giving us that belief. That regardless of who’s out there, we have a chance to win games.”

Ferrell’s efforts shouldn’t go unnoticed, especially under Saleh, a top coach who knows how to get the most out of his players.

Read More