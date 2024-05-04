When the Bears Can Expect to Have Caleb Williams Signed
The signing of rookies used to be an NFL guessing game.
The 2011 collective bargaining agreement rendered this a thing of the past with the slotting of pay for rookies, but signings still occur at various times largely based on when team officials get around to it and the player's agents are available for the "negotiation," if it can be called this after the slotting system went into effect.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams can expect to be signed before the early start of Bears training camp, based on past signings they've had of top picks.
However, there is some concern with Williams' situation. Initially there was concern because of reports his father wanted his son to be able to get minority ownership in the team he goes to, but this is against NFL rules.
Then there was some because Williams does not have an agent. However, he does have a certified agent advising him, according to The Athletic. This should make for a smoother situation. The agent is Tony Agnone, who is well respected and has been certified since 1984.
Williams has a team approach assisting in the business side of things for him.
History and logic suggest the Bears will still get him signed sometime before the mid-July start to camp. Normally camp is late July but they're playing in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1 so they need a couple weeks of preparation time.
The only first-round Bears pick to hold out since the CBA of 2011 went into effect is Roquan Smith, and he missed more than two weeks of training camp because of a basic technicality. They didn't like the way wording in the deal protected him from having guarouantees voided by potential ejection or suspension for rule violations in games. It was at a time when there was a rule crackdown on leading with the helmet. It really had nothing to do with money.
The earliest signing of a No. 1 overall quarterback was Jameis Winston. He signed the day after the draft, which is highly unusual.
Draft picks participate in rookie minicamps, OTAs and minicamps without contracts by signing agreements giving them the amount of slotted payment they'd receive even if they are injured. So this shouldn't affect his participation in next week's rookie camp or the coming offseason work.
Here's when quarterbacks who have been the top pick in the draft signed since the 2011 CBA and also when the first-round Bears draft selection signed.
Note, the 2011 signings could not happen until after the CBA was agreed upon in late summer.
QB No. 1 Overall Picks
Signing Dates
(Since 2011)
2023: Bryce Young, Panthers, July 22
2021: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, July 5
2020: Joe Burrow, Bengals, July 28
2019: Kyler Murray, Cardinals, May 9
2018: Baker Mayfield, Browns, July 24
2016: Jared Goff, Eagles, June 9
2015: Jameis Winston, Buccaneeers May 1
2012: Andrew Luck, Colts, June 29
2011: Cam Newton, Panthers, July 29
Bears First-Round Picks
Signing Dates
(Since 2011)
2023: Darnell Wright, May 15
2022: No first-round pick
2021: Justin Fields, June 10
2020: No first-round pick
2019: No first-round pick
2018: Roquan Smith, Aug. 14*
2017: Mitchell Trubisky, July 24
2016: Leonard Floyd, May 27
2015: Kevin White, May 9
2014: Kyle Fuller, May 14
2013: Kyle Long, May 17
2012: Shea McClellin, May 11
2011: Gabe Carimi, July 29
*Holdout
