What Jaylon Johnson Still Wants to See for Bears Defense
In an attempt to clear up what he meant by what has become known as the "Hollywood" comment, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson indicated where GM Ryan Poles might want to focus his attention in coming months before training camp with the few remaining unsigned free agents.
Speaking on WSCR's Parkins & Spiegel, Johnson discounted how he had said Caleb Williams' "Hollywood" approach wouldn't work well in the locker room because he has already spoken to the new Bears quarterback about it via text.
It's the media's fault. Of course.
"Everybody was making a big deal about the Hollywood conversation and talk," Johnson told Parkins & Spiegel. "I mean, Hollywood, to me, this is my first time speaking to anybody. That conversation was taken completely the wrong way. People, to me, just want to click-bait and didn't even take into consideration the context of the whole conversation."
Interviewer Kay Adams on Up and Adams, he said, had used the term first in relation to Williams.
"She kept using the word Hollywood," Johnson said. "I don't know the dude."
He added: "I ain't never said 'oh yes, he's Hollywood this and that.' "
Johnson said he's also not the type to be "protecting" the locker room against rookie quarterbacks or anyone else.
"If you know me, that ain't ever been me," he said. "I ain't no 'this is my locker room' type of cat. If anybody knows me, I'm, you know me, I'm the coolest in the locker room. I'm open for for whoever comes in the locker room as long as we're winning and making strides in the right direction."
His thoughts on Williams now focus on facing him in seven-on-sevens or 11-on-11s at OTAs and practices before the season. It's going to be tough going against the Bears offense daily, he believes, but he says he'd like to see the defense get a boost.
"They got some dogs," he told Parkins & Spiegel about the Bears offense. "I feel like we need a little more firepower up front."
The Bears brought in no free agent defensive linemen besides low-cost journeymen free agents Byron Cowart and Jacob Martin during free agency. They didn't approach defensive line until Round 5 last week, when they selected Austin Booker.
"If you're for sure talking about seven-on-seven, hey, I'm for sure going with the boys every time, I'm going with the defense," he said. "I think we need some more big boys up front on defense and I feel like if we can get one or two more big dogs up front I'll take us every time."
The Bears won't have many options in free agency to upgrade either defensive line position now because they're depleted in salary cap cash available and the suppoly is low. They do have enough for a few small signings with about $12 million left in effective cap space.
Johnson thinks the old iron sharpens iron cliche can work well to get the Bears pass defense better because they'll have a good passing attack going against a good secondary every day at practice.
Johnson, in particular, was focused on wide receiver Rome Odunze.
"He's a damn good player for sure," Johnson said. "I was a big fan of his."
But the bottom line is, "...at the end of the day the rookie has got to come and prove himself."
Johnson said he looks forward to going against Keenan Allen every day, like he did DJ Moore last year. Such battles will improve his own skills.
"Again, he's a dog," Johnson said told Parkins & Spiegel. "I love Keenan, I love him forever. Him and Davante (Adams) always been my favorite two as far as route runners who are crafty and shifty."
A year ago the Bears receiver-secondary battles in training camp often wound up with fights involving former receiver Chase Claypool. It sounds like it could be a tough battle this year again, but less one-sided.
"They got it," Johnson said of his offense. "I'm not going to lie to you. But I feel like we got some boys on our side, too."
They'd just like a few more.
