2025 NFL Combine: Schedule for Chicago Bears' top draft prospects' on-field workouts

The 2025 NFL Combine will be a showcase of the top NFL Draft prospects. Here's when they'll go through their on-field workouts.

Bryan Perez

The 2025 NFL Combine on-field workouts kick off this week from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where the Chicago Bears will get an up-close look at 329 of the top prospects for this year's NFL Draft.

The Bears will keep a close eye on the offensive and defensive linemen, but the team's list of needs extends beyond just those two position groups.

Chicago is expected to target a running back in the early rounds, and there's a chance they'll snag a tight end at some point on Day 3.

Still, the focus will be in the trenches, where the Chicago Bears are likely to use multiple picks to improve.

Here is the complete schedule of on-field workouts :

Placekickers, defensive linemen, linebackers:

  • Measurements and on-field workout: Thursday, Feb. 27
  • Bench press, departure: Friday, Feb. 28

Defensive backs, tight ends:

  • Media availability session: Thursday, Feb. 27
  • Measurements and on-field workout: Friday, Feb. 28
  • Bench press, departure: Saturday, March 1

Running backs, quarterbacks, wide receivers:

  • Media availability session: Friday, Feb. 28
  • Measurements and on-field workout: Saturday, March 1
  • Bench press, departure: Sunday, March 2

Offensive linemen:

  • Media availability session: Saturday, March 1
  • Measurements and on-field workout: Sunday, March 2
  • Bench press, departure: Monday, March 3

Thursday and Sunday will be the big days for Chicago Bears fans to pay attention to, with a fun Saturday in the mix as well.

