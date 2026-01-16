Jon Gruden raves about Bears QB Caleb Williams ahead of his Bears-Rams prediction

When former Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden talks football, he rarely does so quietly. His recent comments about the Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams, and the elements in Chicago for Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams kept with that theme.

And Bears Nation will love them.

“It’s going to be hard to throw,” Gruden said, describing the shock of stepping off the bus into lakefront conditions. “The wind is blowing off this lake. It’s called Lake freaking Michigan… and you’re standing over there ... and you’re going, man, I’m a little older than I used to be. And I’m really freaking cold.”

THIS IS INSANE! Blizzard conditions are happening on Lake Michigan right now! 🤯



60 MPH winds and heavy snow are leading to nearly NO visibility!



📷 Ryan Scholl pic.twitter.com/7OBsZ6OPjR — Max Velocity (@MaxVelocityWX) January 15, 2026

It's that environment that Gruden thinks will feed into the emotions of playoff football. "The Chicago Bears fan base has been waiting for this. This place is going to go nuts," he said of the Soldier Field crowd.

When discussing Bears QB Caleb Williams, Jon Gruden relied on a goose-bump-inducing concept: destiny.

"It's destiny calling," Gruden said.

Like most in sports media in recent days, Gruden pointed to Williams' late-game heroics, and his abillity to pull wins out of nowhere in his seven fourth-quarter comeback wins.

"This guy's a young Brett Favre," Gruden said. "Fourth an eight, he's running to his left. He breaks a tackle and throws a bullet. It's the greatest throw I've ever seen."

That's saying something.

But Jon Gruden wasn't only giving Williams his flowers. He recognized the guy at the top of the Bears' coaching food chain, Ben Johnson.

"What can you say about this? You love him... how can you not love him?" Gruden said.

Best of all? Gruden offered his prediction for the Divisional Round, and, yep, he's all-in on the Chicago Bears.

"Bear down," Gruden said. "Bears are going to win, 20-17."

