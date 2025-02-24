6 realistic first-round options for the Chicago Bears in the 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Combine gets underway this week, shifting the spotlight to the upcoming NFL Draft.
With just over two months until the Chicago Bears pick at No. 10 overall, GM Ryan Poles’ first-round priorities are expected to remain largely the same as they are now.
Sure, the 2025 free agency period will influence positional needs (if the Bears land Trey Smith and Drew Dalman, the offensive line might not be the top first-round priority). However, it’s still safe to predict which prospects will be on Chicago’s shortlist, regardless of free agency moves. Their needs are that obvious and can't be fully addressed by free agency alone.
But not every top prospect that fits the Bears' needs will make it to their first-round pick.
Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham would be a fantastic first-round pick for the Bears, but it's unrealistic to expect him to drop to No. 10. As a top-five talent in this class, there’s little doubt that a team picking ahead of Chicago will snatch him up long before he has a chance to slide.
The same applies to Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. Imagining him lining up alongside Montez Sweat to terrorize NFC North quarterbacks is exciting, but it’s not realistic. Carter could be the first player off the board, making him an extreme long shot for Chicago. Unless GM Ryan Poles pulls off a bold trade-up, Carter won’t be the pick.
With that in mind, here are six realistic draft prospects for the Bears this April who offer a strong fit for Chicago’s roster, both as it stands now and regardless of how free agency unfolds.
Will Campbell, OL, LSU
Campbell is the one player on this list whose odds of getting picked earlier than 10th are the strongest, but if he gets past the New England Patriots at No. 4 overall, he'll be a no-brainer selection for the Bears.
Campbell has left tackle ability but his best fit might be inside at guard. Regardless of where he lines up, he'd instantly become the best offensive lineman on Chicago's roster and a culture-setter inside the locker room.
Kelvin Banks, OL, Texas
Banks' 2025 NFL draft stock has held steady throughout the season. He's been ranked anywhere from the top offensive lineman in the class to third-best, and regardless of where he ends up slotting, he should be available when the Bears are on the clock.
Banks profiles more as a guard for me. His physical makeup and movement skills suggest he can succeed both in a phone booth and in space as an interior player. He'd be a plug-and-play starter for a Bears team that could be looking for three new interior first-teamers.
Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
Membou has a chance to be the best pure (healthy) offensive tackle who's available at No. 10 overall. The only concern with his fit in Chicago is he's primarily been a right tackle for Missouri, a spot that won't be up for grabs with the Bears.
If Membou shows enough athletic ability and movement skills for Poles to feel good about his left tackle projection, he'd be a very real option for Chicago in Round 1.
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
The Chicago Bears will absolutely consider an edge rusher in the first round, especially if they use free agency to repair the offensive line.
Pearce is a natural pass rusher with tremendous first-step quickness. He began the 2024 college football season as a contender for the No. 1 pick overall, but his star faded just a bit.
And that could be good news for a Bears team that has virtually nothing at edge rusher aside from Austin Booker.
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Green led the nation in sacks last season and was one of the brightest stars at the Senior Bowl. However, this is the earliest Green will come off the board. His status as a one-year breakout player in 2024, combined with his undersized frame, will force most teams to shy away from him.
But the Bears' desperation to find a pass rusher could push him squarely onto their radar in the first round.
Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
Booker is a pure guard, which makes most Bears fans cautious about selecting him in the first round. Guards don't traditionally garner top-10 grades unless they have a special scouting report. Booker doesn't.
But what he does have is an NFL projection of a 10-year starter with the traits required to stonewall interior pressure defenders. The Chicago Bears need guys like Booker more than just about any other team in the league right now, making him a very (very) real option at No. 10.
