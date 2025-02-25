Latest Mel Kiper 2025 NFL Mock Draft sends Chicago Bears shocking pick in first round
ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. published his 2025 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 on Tuesday, and it has the Chicago Bears making a shocking pick at No. 10 overall.
Kiper continues the theme of the Bears snagging an offensive lineman with their first pick, but the player he has Ryan Poles selecting isn't among the commonly mocked players to Chicago. Instead, he has the Bears taking Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons.
"If the Bears expect quarterback Caleb Williams to take a big step forward in 2025, they have buy him time in the pocket to actually make plays," Kiper wrote. "Giving up 68 sacks (the most in the NFL) doesn't breed success for any quarterback, let alone a rookie. Darnell Wright has the right tackle position locked down, but Chicago could replace Braxton Jones (recovering from an ankle injury) on the left side with Simmons. Of course, Simmons is coming back from his own injury (knee), but he should be good to go for camp and has great traits. I love his consistency and balance in pass protection."
I have Simmons ranked as the top true offensive tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft class, and if not for his knee injury during the 2024 college football season, he’d likely be a top-five pick.
However, his knee injury may make teams reluctant to spend a top-10 pick on him. The 2025 NFL Combine will be crucial in determining Josh Simmons' first-round value; if his medicals indicate a strong recovery, he could very well be the Bears' choice in Round 1.
Mel Kiper's mock draft has two offensive linemen pick in the first 10 picks. The New England Patriots select LSU's Will Campbell at No. 4 overall. Campbell likely ranks atop Poles' wish list right now considering how clean of a prospect he is (no injury history, experienced starter in the SEC, can play multiple positions).
"I like Campbell checking a box for New England," Kiper wrote. "The Pats were 31st in pass block win rate in 2024 (50.9%) and allowed the league's fifth-most sacks (52). They can't have that with second-year quarterback Drake Maye trying to take the next step in his development. Campbell has the sound technique to effectively seal off the blind side, but he could also boost this offensive line on the inside if he ultimately fits better at guard."
Most 2025 mock drafts have the Chicago Bears selecting either Campbell or Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. Simmons, meanwhile, tends to slide to the middle or later portion of the first round.
Mel Kiper's Mock Draft 2.0 marks the highest Simmons has been projected in a while, making it a development worth noting. As the most well-connected NFL Draft insider, Kiper’s insights carry weight. If he suggests Simmons could be the Bears’ pick at No. 10, it’s something to take seriously.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —