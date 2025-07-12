4 reasons why Bears GM Ryan Poles deserves more credit than his record suggests
The Chicago Bears committed to general manager Ryan Poles for the next five years after signing the GM to a five-year contract extension on Friday.
Poles' contract situation was a question Bears fans wanted answered since the team hired Ben Johnson as head coach. It was unclear whether Chicago was as committed to Poles as Johnson, who signed a five-year, $65 million contract in February.
For a team that's lacked continuity at the three most important organizational roles -- general manager, head coach, and quarterback -- fans were hoping that the vicious cycle of off-year hirings, firings, and new quarterbacks would finally be over.
Now, it is.
Poles and Johnson are tied together for the next half-decade, and whether you think Poles has or has not done enough good things as general manager to warrant this second contract is irrelevant. He has it, and now, he has to prove he deserves it.
Sure, Ryan Poles has overseen a 15-36 record in his three years on the job, which is hardly a win-loss resume that warrants keeping his job, let alone getting an extension.
But there's more to a general manager's performance than just the win-loss record. Remember: Poles was in charge of a complete reboot in Chicago, one in which losses in bunches were expected. And while there's a growing expectation for wins as soon as this season, Poles does deserve a pass for the record he's amassed during his first contract.
In fact, there are several highlights from the Ryan Poles era that deserve recognition. Here are four of them.
Trading for DJ Moore
The DJ Moore trade represents more than just acquiring a top-10 NFL wide receiver. It involved a bold strategy by a young general manager to trade away the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Poles bet on the Bears getting more out of that pick by trading it than sticking and picking, and he was right.
Ultimately, Poles landed a bevvy of starters, including Caleb Williams (see below), from what could end up being remembered as the trade that changed the trajectory of the Chicago Bears.
Drafting Caleb Williams
The DJ Moore trade resulted in the Bears acquiring the Carolina Panthers' first-round pick, which turned into the first overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, which Poles used on Caleb Williams. Sure, some detractors will say that Jayden Daniles has already proven to be the QB the Bears should've taken, but that's shortsighted. Williams was, and remains, the right choice.
Poles deserves credit for making what was viewed as an easy pick at the time because of the controversy that bubbled under the surface.
You know the deal by now. The Williams family had concerns about joining the Bears, and it had to be tough for Poles to navigate through that mess. But he stuck by his principles and didn't let outside noise blur his vision, which was always about making Caleb Williams a Bear.
I want a general manager with conviction. Poles has it. And the Bears are better off because of it.
Re-signing Jaylon Johnson
Perhaps Poles learned a valuable lesson after he traded Roquan Smith. The Bears and Smith couldn't reach common ground on a contract extension, leading Poles to deal Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Poles probably wishes he could have that one back.
It likely factored heavily in his approach to Jaylon Johnson's contract extension, one that many Bears fans feared wouldn't be reached, leading Johnson to suffer the same fate as Smith. But that didn't happen. Instead, Johnson signed a four-year, $76 million contract extension in 2024.
Johnson is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and he's trending toward being a career Bear. In addition to Johnson, Poles has rewarded Cole Kmet and Kyler Gordon with lucrative new deals.
Hiring Ben Johnson
If there's one Ryan Poles decision that will go down as his signature move as the Bears' general manager, it's his decision to hire Ben Johnson as head coach.
Much like drafting Caleb Williams in 2024, this wasn't exactly a tough choice for Poles. But it wasn't easy to make sure an easy choice turned into a done deal.
Johnson certainly had his suitors, but he chose the Bears. And Poles was a big part of that. Had Johnson not clicked with Poles or felt like their visions weren't aligned, he wouldn't be in Chicago.
Poles was a closer. And now that he's built a roster and coaching staff as talented as any Bears team in many years, he may be closing in on finally taking the NFC North.