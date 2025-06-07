Confidence in Bears QB Caleb Williams remains high as 2025 NFL season approaches
Chicago Bears fans know the fate of the team's 2025 season rests on the right arm of second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. That's stating the obvious. But what isn't as obvious is how much -- or how little -- confidence there is around the league for Williams to make good on his generational scouting report.
Williams was the slam-dunk, obvious pick for the Bears when they held the first overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, but after one season in which Williams was outshined by Washington Commanders instant superstar Jayden Daniels, doubt about how high Williams' ceiling is began to creep in during the disaster that was Chicago's historically bad year last season.
The good news for Williams is that the Bears have almost completely rebuilt his support system in one offseason. He's gone from the NFL's worst head coach in Matt Eberflus to the most coveted coaching candidate of the last decade in Ben Johnson. His offensive line has gone from surrendering an NFL-worst 68 sacks in 2024 to now featuring three new high-level starters. And his skill players were upgraded with a first-round tight end and a wide receiver who should've been a top-32 pick, too.
The Chicago Bears did their part to invest in Williams. Now, it's up to Williams to prove those investments were wise.
Fortunately, he still has believers around the league, as a recent confidence meter in every second-year QB proves.
Williams trails only Jayden Daniels with 8.5 (out of 10).
The Bears did a great job changing their culture (on paper) this offseason after hiring Ben Johnson as head coach and offensive mastermind," Bleacher Report's Damian Parson wrote. "The new leadership group had an offseason plan and executed it perfectly with multiple transactions to fortify the interior offensive line for Williams in year two.
Williams was deemed a “generational” prospect coming out of USC. After a down season, he has the reinforcements needed to climb closer to his pre-draft analysis. Pairing him with a creative mastermind such as Johnson sets up the 23-year-old for a big season."
There's an incredible amount of pressure on Caleb Williams in 2025 because of how much attention has been paid to the Bears' offseason. Every move on offense has been tied back to Williams and his required growth this season, and if there's one thing the former USC star won't have in 2025, it's excuses.
Williams will either step up and deliver, or the groans of frustration and fear of yet another failed Chicago Bears quarterback will grow louder by the week.