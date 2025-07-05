Ben Johnson expected to unlock major leap from key Bears star in 2025
Despite a national media narrative suggesting otherwise, Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams had a promising rookie season in 2024.
Williams threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions during a year that would've challenged even the most seasoned starting QB.
Williams survived 68 sacks (sure, some of them were his fault), Matt Eberflus at head coach (who became the first-ever Bears coach fired during the season), and his career kicked off under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who quickly proved to be unqualified for an NFL position.
Yet, somehow, someway, Williams finished his rookie year in one piece and with his confidence in place. He never looked shell-shocked. The game never appeared to be too big or too fast for him. And as his second season approaches, he remains the most important person in the Chicago Bears organization.
Indeed, new head coach Ben Johnson stole some of Williams' importance thunder when he was hired in January. Johnson has a chance to rebuild a program in his vision, which is one that was the most sought after in the NFL for the last two years.
But Johnson's success is directly tied to Williams. It's one of the main reasons why Johnson was the Bears' top and only target to replace Eberflus. He's expected to get the most out of the 2024 first overall pick, who was recently dubbed the Bears' most promising building block.
"Williams is going to take a significant second-year leap in a well-designed system, throwing to DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland," Bleacher Report's Moe Moton wrote.
The Bears' commitment to building around Williams was obvious this offseason. General manager Ryan Poles reshaped the interior of the offensive line by trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signing center Drew Dalman in free agency. The selection of tackle Ozzy Trapilo in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft will create a must-watch competition with Braxton Jones in training camp.
Williams received new pass-catching weapons this offseason, too, via draft picks Colston Loveland (first round) and Luther Burden (second round).
Every move Pole made was for the growth and development of Williams.
Any concern Caleb Williams and his father had about the Bears being a franchise where quarterbacks go to die was squashed by Poles and his efforts.
Now it's up to Williams to prove on the field that he is the kind of player who deserves franchise QB treatment.