Bears urged to sign veteran AFC safety before start of 2025 NFL season

Future #panther ?

Check out Julian Blackmon, Colts FS #32... In 2024, he averaged 36.6 snaps a game, 5.4 tackles, and had 3 picks. The 6'1", 204-lb 26-year-old S from Utah was Indy’s 3rd-round pick (85th overall) in 2020. pic.twitter.com/XUtosLgc9Q