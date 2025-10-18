Bears get injury update on WR DJ Moore in advance of Sunday's game vs. Saints
If it ain't broke, don't fix it?
A week after climbing off the practice squad to kick four field goals including the game-winner in Washington, the Chicago Bears' Jake Moody will get another chance Sunday. Regular kicker Cairo Santos still isn't recovered from a lingering thigh injury, meaning Moody will be handle the duties against the 1-5 New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field.
Another week of excellence from Moody will intensify the Bears' kicking controversy, but it will be a good problem to have as they look to building on their three-game winning streak after an ugly 0-2 start.
As of Friday afternoon's injury report, the Bears also might be without other key players Sunday as linebacker Noah Sewell (concussion) is also listed as "OUT." Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (knee) and Austin Booker (knee) are also questionable, but trending toward playing.
The Bears' woeful run defense and pass rush could use a boost from the returns of Jarrett and Booker, who hasn't seen action in the regular season.
Last week's hero against the Commanders - running back D'Andre Swift - was limited in Friday's workout with a strained groin. All signs are, however, that he'll be ready to go against the Saints.
In surprising good news, star receiver DJ Moore will also be ready to play despite being treated in a Washington hospital last Monday night for a hip/groin injury.