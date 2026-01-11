4 biggest winners from Bears' miraculous Wild Card win over Packers

The 2025 Chicago Bears are a team unlike any other. This is a team that consistently, against all odds, finds ways to win, and they did it again on Saturday night. In a Wild Card showdown against the Green Bay Packers, the Bears overcame a 21-3 deficit in the second half to win on an unbelievable Caleb Williams touchdown pass to DJ Moore.

This is a game that will go down in the history books as one of the most iconic matchups in the history of this storied rivalry. Everyone on the team and in the city is a winner after this one, but these names in particular deserve this victory.

1. Caleb Williams

Iceman did it again. Chicago's first franchise quarterback since Sid Luckman delivered a performance for the ages, overcoming adversity after adversity in this game. We saw an emotional Williams, one who yelled at his teammates when they messed up, but in the end he captained them to victory.

If there were any doubters left, they should now be silenced. Caleb Williams is the real deal.

This throw by Caleb Williams on 4th down is absurd. pic.twitter.com/OWzLDK9D6G — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 11, 2026

2. Ben Johnson

Much like Caleb Williams, head coach Ben Johnson has proven to be the truth. He's the first Bears head coach to win a playoff game since Lovie Smith, and he did it in Year 1 against the Green Bay Packers. 'Nuff said!

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

3. Cairo Santos

Once again, the unheralded hero of this game is the kicker, Cairo Santos. He was perfect on Saturday night and kept the Bears within striking distance. On the other sideline, however, Green Bay's Brandon McManus missed three kicks, and it ended up costing them. Don't let Santos leave Chicago, general manager Ryan Poles!

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

4. The fans

One of the most long-suffering, snakebitten fanbases in the NFL is the Bears, and they finally got the playoff monkey off their back. They needed this win in the worst way, and the team delivered. Celebrate all night, Bears fans. You deserve this.

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

