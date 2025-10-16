Ben Johnson's influence has Bears ranking 2nd in big-time offensive category
With the arrival of new coach Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears fans got on the edge of their seats. They expected not only to win, but to see trick plays and - also following his blueprint in Detroit - maybe even production from tight ends.
After an ugly 0-2 start the Bears have rebounded with three consecutive wins. But the razzle dazzle gadgets and the tight ends - other than a key third-down catch by rookie Colston Loveland last Monday night at Washington - will have to wait.
But there's something esle Johnson has not-so-subtlely injected into the Bears' offense: chunk plays.
And, hand-in-hand, points.
Quarterback Caleb Williams and his unit have scored 20+ points in each of the first five games, something last achieved by a Bears' offense 30 years ago. The offense is doing it with a plethora of big plays.
Last year through five games the Bears managed only 21 big plays (runs of 10+ and receptions of 20+ yards). This season? 39.
The Bears already have four players - Williams, D'Andre Swift, Olimade Zaccheaus and Kyle Monangai - with runs of 10+ yards. Seven receivers have catches of 20+ yards, including Swift's 55-yard touchdown that ignited the comeback win in Washington. In the Week 3 blowout of the Cowboys, they had four pass plays of 30+ yards.
Chicago has 18 "big" running plays and 18 "big" passing plays. Johnson's offense is averaging 7.2 of them per game, ranking second in the NFL behind only the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions, for what it's worth, are averaging only 5.5 per game.
The Bears hope the offense can produce big plays Sunday at Soldier Field when they look for their fourth consecutive win over the 1-5 New Orleans Saints.