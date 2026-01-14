Rams vs. Bears Weather Forecast Impacts Odds for NFC Divisional Round

It appears that the elements could play a major factor in the Los Angeles Rams-Chicago Bears matchup on Sunday night, and oddsmakers are already making adjustments to the betting odds.

The latest weather report suggest extremely cold temperatures in Chicago with wind gusts that could reach 20-30 miles per hour. That would certainly impact how teams move the ball through the air -- and the kicking game -- even though there isn't expected to be snow.

Could be one of the coldest NFL and Chicago Bears games on record this Sunday when the Rams come to the Windy City. AI Euro model spitting out wind chills 0 to -10°F mid-afternoon Sunday with air temps for a high maybe in the 10-15°F range.



Wind gusts 20-30 MPH seem likely.… pic.twitter.com/eY192SHToS — Noah Bergren (@NbergWX) January 13, 2026

After opening with a total of 50.5 for this NFC divisional round clash, the Bears and Rams have seen the total for this game coming crashing down at DraftKings. As of Wednesday morning, the total is just 48.5. The Rams remain 3.5-point road favorites, but it'll be interesting to see how they fare in a cold-weather game since they play all of their home games in a dome.

Chicago played a home game in the wild card round, erasing a major deficit in the third quarter to beat the Green Bay Packers. There could be a small advantage for the Bears, who are used to playing in the cold at this time of year, against a Rams team that played in a warmer environment in Carolina last week.

Still, it's worth noting that the Rams gave the Philadelphia Eagles a serious run for their money last season in a snow game in the playoffs.

I think the bigger intrigue for this matchup is the movement in the total. If the wind gusts end up being as strong as this weather report suggests, both teams may shy away from long kicks and be more willing to go for a fourth down when they're in plus territory.

In addition to that, it'll be interesting to see if the wind has any impact on the deep passing game, as both of these quarterbacks love to push the ball down the field.

Even though oddsmakers are expecting a lower-scoring game, they still have Matthew Stafford and the Rams favored to win, putting them at -198 on the moneyline to reach the NFC title game.

