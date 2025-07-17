Bears star provides Packers with hilarious bulletin-board material
There will never be any love lost between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, one of the most fierce rivalries in all of sports.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams added fuel to the fire earlier this offseason, when he said that Packers fans "suck" and reveled in the fact that he is now 1-0 at Lambeau Field in the beginning stages of his NFL career.
Well, Green Bay offensive tackle Rasheed Walker did not take too kindly to Williams' remarks, telling Good Morning Football that the Bears "got lucky" and that the Packers will remember his comments.
Now, Chicago safety Jaquan Brisker has fired back, providing Green Bay with some rather entertaining bulletin-board material ahead of the 2025 NFL campaign.
Brisker actually wasn't fortunate enough to play tin the Bears' Week 18 win over the Packers last season, as he was sidelined after suffering a concussion earlier in the year. He actually missed both of Chicago's meetings against Green Bay in 2024.
Needless to say, the 26-year-old is obviously anxious to face the Packers this coming season, especially considering that he is yet to actually beat Green Bay since entering the NFL as a second-round pick back in 2022.
Brisker has established himself as one of the Bears' most important players, as he racked up over 100 tackles in each of his first two seasons. Last year, he finished with 40 tackles, a sack and an interception in five games before hitting the injured reserve list.
The Penn State product is also entering the final year of his contract, so it will certainly be interesting to see how Chicago handles that heading into 2025.