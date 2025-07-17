Chicago Bears edge rush options keep drying up after latest signing

Should the Bears Bring in a vet EDGE rusher? I think so and here’s a couple names still out there.



Zadarious smith: 9 sacks on two teams in 2024. had 4 sacks and 15 pressures in 8 games w the Lions.



Matthew Judon: poles tried to trade for him last year. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/HiUrgz2qIN