Chicago Bears edge rush options keep drying up after latest signing
One less option exists for the Chicago Bears now among potential edge rushers if they even want to add a veteran free agent as a third or fourth behind Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo.
It might have been their best all-around option, too.
The Washington Commanders continued to go all out to get to the Super Bowl and to compete with the NFC East favorite Philadelphia Eagles by signing Von Miller to a contract for this season, according to his own account on "X."
Miller made his name with Denver but has moved around since 2021, winning a ring with the Rams and last year collecting six sacks for Buffalo.
The Bears' third edge rusher right now for the start of training camp is either 2024 fifth-round pick Austin Booker or 2022 fifth-round pick Dominique Robinson.
Last year Booker had 1 1/2 sacks, four quarterback hits and six pressures on 283 plays.
Robinson has two sacks, four quarterback hits and 12 pressures for 876 plays in three years. Robinson's play in OTAs and minicamp impressed coach Ben Johnson.
"As we know, O-line and D-line play, it's hard to really gauge too much, but he does have a quick first step off the ball, and he lined up on our left tackles quite a bit here over the last few weeks and you could tell that he got the edge on him a few times," Johnson said.
They also have Daniel Hardy, a linebacker with the Rams who was converted to end by Matt Eberflus' team and has been splitting time in offseason work between outside linebacker and defensive end.
They also have undrafted rookies Xavier Carlton from California and Jereme Robinson from Kansas, and first-year player Jamree Kromah.
Adding a player like Miller might have given them not only another pass rusher but also a mentor with so many younger players on the roster.
Still available if they want to pursue a veteran is former Patriots and Falcons edge rusher Matthew Judon, who GM Ryan Poles unsuccessfully tried to trade for last year.
Judon is 275 pounds and a perfect fit size-wise for an end in Dennis Allen's scheme. He had 5 1/2 sacks in 17 games with 15 starts for the Falcons last year, four the previous season in only four Patriots starts due to injury, and turns 33 in mid-August.
Jadeveon Clowney, Za'Darius and Preston Smith, Carl Lawson and their own former edge players Trevis Gipson and DeMarcus Walker are among others still available.
