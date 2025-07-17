Second-round signing could help Bears finish their signings
The signing by the San Francisco 49ers of second-round draft pick Alfred Collins could ensure at least two of the three unsigned Bears second-round picks get into camp by Wednesday's first practice, if not all of them.
Collins was the 43rd overall selection and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the contract amount at $10.3 million for four years, which really isn't as significant as the guarantee. The overall cash is essentially slotted. However, the deal is for $9 million guaranteed, or about 88% guaranteed and not the 100% demand causing the logjam of unsignd second-rounders.
This gives everyone in Round 2 after 43 a basis for guarantees on their deals and logically should make it easy for Bears tackle Ozzy Trapilo, the 56th overall pick, and 62nd overall pick Shemar Turner, their defensive tackle, to get deals finalized.
Schefter tweeted the signing "...is expected to trigger multiple second-round-round" signings, per sources."
Rookie reporting day at Halas Hall is Saturday, with veterans reporting on Tuesday.
The problem with getting 39th pick wide receiver Luther Burden signed is there is a gap between the fully guaranteed deal for 34th pick Jayden Higgins of the Houston Texans and the 88% guarantee of Collins at 43.
At some point in there the last guaranteed contract still must be signed if it hasn't already.
A potential problem with picks 35 through 42 is quarterback Tyler Shough is in the group and as a QB he might be less willing to take the contract that's not fully guaranteed. He was picked 40th overall, right after Burden.
The Bears haven't had Burden participating in any of the offseason practices after he suffered an injury at rookie camp in early May.
Another possible problem is 36th pick Quinshon Judkins was arrested in Fort Lauderdale on battery and domestic violence charges and it's unclear how this might affect his chances of a guaranteed Browns contract, if at all.
At least the movement in Round 2 finally has begun, however.
Getting Trapilo into camp on time would be huge for the Bears as he is one of three players competing for starting left tackle, and incumbent starter Braxton Jones might not be able to practice immediately. So Trapilo can get a head start in the battle.
