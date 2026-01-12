Caleb Williams just did something that a Bears QB hasn't done since 1991

The Packers have largely dominated the Bears over the past 30 years. When you consider the disparity between both teams' QB situation over that span, that fact isn't exactly surprising. They had back-to-back Hall of Fame (and *future* Hall of Fame) quarterbacks in Brett Favre, who arrived in Green Bay in 1992, and Aaron Rodgers, who took the reins in 2008.

Meanwhile, the Bears have started 37 quarterbacks since the Packers landed Favre. The Packers have started only nine in the same span.

Amazingly (and somewhat embarrassingly), Caleb Williams made history on Saturday night. He became the first Bears QB to beat Green Bay twice in one season since Jim Harbaugh accomplished the feat in 1991.

Caleb Williams becomes the first @ChicagoBears QB to defeat the Packers multiple times in a season since Jim Harbaugh in 1991 📈#DaBears pic.twitter.com/iu45u2xe2x — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) January 11, 2026

That's not to say that the Bears haven't had (very) brief periods of dominance over Green Bay. They swept them in 2005 and 2007. However, no QB started both games against the Packers in either of those two seasons.

The Bears won 19-7 despite Kyle Orton (who finished with six completions out of 17 attempts for 68 yards and a lone interception) during their Week 13 matchup in 2005. Rex Grossman (who also didn't play well) got the start three weeks later and led the team to a 24-17 win. Meanwhile, Brian Griese started the Week 5 matchup in 2007, which Chicago won 27-20, and Kyle Orton led them to a blowout 35-7 win in Week 16 of that season.

The funny thing about Caleb Williams achieving the honor this season is that he actually should've ended the streak last year. He did more than enough to lead them into position to kick the game-winning field goal in Week 11, and the field goal was blocked due to a lack of execution on special teams. The Packers escaped with a 20-19 win, and the Bears obviously went on to win the season finale with a 24-22 victory.

The Bears/Packers rivalry may have been one-sided for a long time, but that's largely tied to the success they've experienced at the quarterback position. I begrudgingly say that Jordan Love is a good quarterback. I proudly, confidently, and enthusiastically say that Caleb Williams is better.

The tables have turned, and I fully believe that the future is brighter in Chicago than it is in Green Bay. Williams is a major reason why that's the case.